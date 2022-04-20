Video
Ramadan's essential info now in bKash app Romjane Protidin

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, bKash app is providing various essential information and services ranging from schedules of Iftar and Sehri, Zakat Calculator, payment option for donating Zakat to authorized charity organizations, health tips to bKash offers on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid.
The country's largest mobile financial services provider, bKash, has enabled its 60 million customers to access this essential information throughout the month of Ramadan in its app, says a press release.
In the 'Romjane Protidin' section of bKash app, customers can get daily Sehri and Iftar schedules and countdowns, essential tips for staying healthy in Ramadan, Zakat Calculator, names of the organizations receiving zakat through bKash and the facility to pay zakat to those approved organizations. Besides, anyone can check the existing Ramadan offers of bKash related to Eid shopping, restaurants, health care, etc. from the banner at the bottom of 'Romjane Protidin' section.
With 'Zakat Calculator', customers can easily complete the necessary calculations for paying Zakat. At the same time, they can pay Zakat directly to many organizations through the payment gateway of bKash. Currently, customers can donate zakat to these organizations: Center for Zakat Management, Obhizatrik Foundation, Quantum Foundation, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, As-Sunnah Foundation, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Food For All - Khukumoni Foundation, SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh and MASTUL Foundation.


