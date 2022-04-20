Video
MFS tap launches Ifter offer

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

Mobile Financial Service Trust Axiata Pay; popularly known as 'tap' has launched it's Ramadan campaign called 'Iftar Offer' to render a delightful iftar experience to its customers. This campaign comes with the offer that allows a 'tap' user to enjoy 300 tk. promo code of Foodpanda upon 100 tk. mobile recharge.
This special offer will be available till 25th April, 2022 for all the current and new TAP users.
To avail the Foodpanda promo code which is worth 300 tk. the 'tap' users are required to recharge 100 tk. to any mobile number. The winners will receive the promo code through an SMS within 72 hours. Three winners will get the promo code each hour; consequently 72 lucky winners each day. The users can enjoy the offer by using the promo code while ordering food from the Foodpanda app. However, to grab the 'tap' iftar offer the users are required to order food of more than 300 tk. One user can win the offer once in a day, although they can win the promo code multiple times during the campaign period. This offer is applicable for 'tap' customer accounts only and agent wallets will be excluded from this campaign offer.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap, Dewan Nazmul Hasan said, ``We want to ensure MFS benefits for everyone and at every level. This can make lives easier for people from all walks of life. On top of that, to encourage the new users we are working on several initiatives that have been translated to this exciting ramadan offer catered specially to our users."  
Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, NDU, PSC, Chairman, Trust Axiata Digital Limited, company that owns 'tap', was launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier last year on July 28.
tap - a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.


