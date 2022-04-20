

Electro Mart opens sales, display centre in Dinajpur

Senior Manager-Retail Sales, Md. Julhak Hossain of Electro Mart Group, respectable and renowned businessmen of the area, among others, were also present. Consumer electronics and home appliances products like Konka brand LED Televisions, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers, GREE brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, HAIKO brand refrigerator, freezer etc. will be available in the display centers.

Mahmudun Nabi stated that Electro Mart sales and display center will deliver world#1 brand of products, interactive & helpful customer services and robust after-sales services. He also stated that GREE AC is in the number one position by capturing more than 60% of air conditioner market,Konka brand covers 30% of electronics markets & HAIKO brand covers 10% in Bangladesh. He told that due to quality, special features, after sales service and reasonable price, Konka, GREE and HAIKO brand electronics are the first choice of electronics consumer all over the world. Electro Mart Chakaria display center will provide special & lucrative gifts with Konka Fridge, GREE Air Conditioner and Konka LED TV for the consumers of electronics and home appliances during whole month of inauguration.













