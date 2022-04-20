Video
Walton takes pre-book for its gaming smartphone Primo S8 Mini

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton is taking pre-book of its new affordable smartphone 'Primo S8 Mini' which is enriched with various attractive features including snapdragon processor.
The pre-bookers of the phone, that branded as 'The Gaming Warrior', will get Tk. 1500 discount along with free T-shirt and internet bundle offer, says a press release.
The 'Primo S8 Mini' is currently the best phone in its price range. It will be available in two versions (4GB and 6 GB RAM) in the market before Eid-ul-Fitr in three attractive colors of stone white, ink black and forest green.
"We are taking pre-book for 4GB RAM version which is priced at Tk. 13,999. However, customers who are giving pre-book will get it at Tk. 12,499. The pre-book is available from April 17 to 24 at all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country and its online platforms E-plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Walcart (walcart.com)," the press release quoted SM Rezwan Alam, Chief Business Officer of Walton Mobile, as saying.
Walton Mobile's Creative and Communications in-charge Habibur Rahman Tuhin said the smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with in-cell lamination technology screen of 2460X1080 pixel resolutions.
Runs on VSmart android 11 operating system, it sports a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with Qualcomm adreno 610 graphics. User will get a great performance and excellent gaming experience with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB internal storage featuring UFS memory. The device has also 256 GB microSD card support .


