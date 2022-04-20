Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad now at Officers Club, members open accounts

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

Nagad now at Officers Club, members open accounts

Nagad now at Officers Club, members open accounts

A significant number of Officers Club members have opened accounts with the Postal Department's Mobile Financial Service, Nagad during the 'Eid Ananda Mela' in the last four days.
During the occasion, all the members of the committee, led by Begum Kamrun Nahar, former Information Secretary and President of the Women's Committee of Officers Club Dhaka, and Professor Dr. Ferdousi Khan, General Secretary and Principal of Govt. Bangla College, Dhaka, registered Nagad accounts together.
Meanwhile, Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, assisted the Women's Committee members in opening the accounts. The members were astounded to witness the simple process of creating an account by dialing *167# from any mobile phone and commended Nagad's innovation.
However, since Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Nagad three years ago, many members of Officers Club Dhaka have been receiving all the latest services of Nagad. At the fair, they made purchases using Nagad payments and were pleased with the service.
Nagad has been instrumental in shifting the process of disbursement of different types of financial assistance, such as government allowances and stipends, to the digital platform. Club members also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Nagad for such initiatives.
On Sunday, the last day of the fair, Begum Kamrun Nahar, president of the Women's Committee of Officers Club, expressed satisfaction over the Nagad service and said, "We are paying close attention to this as Nagad is a government service. The members of the club embraced the service as well and I have opened a Nagad account myself."
Dr. Ferdousi Khan, the general secretary of the committee, stated that the officers club hosts such fairs to support entrepreneurs who do not own their own shops. "We have observed that Nagad's digital payment technology has made transactions simple for these entrepreneurs." She added. Additionally, she also mentioned that the procedure will be crucial in shaping the country's acceptance of digital transactions."
Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, said, "Nagad is trying to integrate individuals from all walks of life into the digital service. In this case, the government is playing a significant role in the expansion of this service, thanks to the proper guidance and advice of government officials and officers."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Iftar Mahfil for Head office officials
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 3rd AGM
Daraz spreads Eid pleasure among poor children
Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting
West Bengal Business summit back after 2 years
India dye firms due to get Rs250cr arrears from buyers in BD, Turkey
BJMC’s rent-based mills create new employments
Likee launches Ramadan activities for social welfare


Latest News
1 dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF
Abahani exit from AFC Cup playoff
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft