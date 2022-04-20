

Nagad now at Officers Club, members open accounts

During the occasion, all the members of the committee, led by Begum Kamrun Nahar, former Information Secretary and President of the Women's Committee of Officers Club Dhaka, and Professor Dr. Ferdousi Khan, General Secretary and Principal of Govt. Bangla College, Dhaka, registered Nagad accounts together.

Meanwhile, Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, assisted the Women's Committee members in opening the accounts. The members were astounded to witness the simple process of creating an account by dialing *167# from any mobile phone and commended Nagad's innovation.

However, since Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Nagad three years ago, many members of Officers Club Dhaka have been receiving all the latest services of Nagad. At the fair, they made purchases using Nagad payments and were pleased with the service.

Nagad has been instrumental in shifting the process of disbursement of different types of financial assistance, such as government allowances and stipends, to the digital platform. Club members also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Nagad for such initiatives.

On Sunday, the last day of the fair, Begum Kamrun Nahar, president of the Women's Committee of Officers Club, expressed satisfaction over the Nagad service and said, "We are paying close attention to this as Nagad is a government service. The members of the club embraced the service as well and I have opened a Nagad account myself."

Dr. Ferdousi Khan, the general secretary of the committee, stated that the officers club hosts such fairs to support entrepreneurs who do not own their own shops. "We have observed that Nagad's digital payment technology has made transactions simple for these entrepreneurs." She added. Additionally, she also mentioned that the procedure will be crucial in shaping the country's acceptance of digital transactions."

Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, said, "Nagad is trying to integrate individuals from all walks of life into the digital service. In this case, the government is playing a significant role in the expansion of this service, thanks to the proper guidance and advice of government officials and officers."







