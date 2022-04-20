

GP holds 5G media capacity building session

The core discussions at the session highlighted what and how of 5G technology and what the prospects are of this technology in Bangladesh.

The keynote speakers on behalf of GP were Moinul Momen, 5G Lead and Head of Core Network Service; and A. K. M Al Amin, Head of Network Services, who shared their valuable opinions as a subject matter expert at the session.

GP Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman participating at the session virtually said: "Being a part of Telenor Group and the tech leader in Bangladesh, which carries a legacy of over 167 years in connectivity we have the capacity, expertise and the knowhow of 5G technology. Without a doubt, 5G is the future of advanced, high-speed industrial connectivity and we must keep up the momentum of the ongoing digitalization to reap the benefits of the industry 4.0 and truly live our vision of becoming a smart Bangladesh. For the successful readiness of 5G we look forward to co-create meaningful use cases and 5G friendly regulatory framework for greater good of the country and winning global market."

CCAO (Acting) Hossain Sadat; Head of Communications Khairul Basher; and Head of External Communications Md Hasan were present at the event. On the other hand, Rased Mehdi, President, Masuduzzaman Robin, Secretary and all the TRNB members participated in the session.

GP, the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has been leveraging on innovation and digital skills tirelessly to provide high-speed connectivity facilities at a wider span, driven by the purpose of eradicating the digital divide since inception.

All of the operator's network towers across the country have already been made ready for 4G, and the company is working hard to gear up for the forthcoming 5G transformation as well.

The organization has been at the forefront of constantly innovating, keeping the customers evolving digital needs at the core and has been operating in the country over the last 25 years with the belief that through leveraging high-speed connectivity, we can move towards our realizing our ambition of a "smart Bangladesh."

























