

BAT BD wins Water Stewardship Core Certification

The goal is to optimize the water use on site and reach the state of zero discharge release to environment. Efficient recycling, a key focus in the organization's water management plans, has reduced pressure on groundwater withdrawal by stalling the water depletion rate in the concerned areas.

On the other hand, huge volumes of water are required for cultivation hence irrigation water efficiency is of paramount importance. BAT Bangladesh conducts 'Leaf Farmers' Sustainability' meetings every month to grasp an understanding of the grassroot level concerns and share the vision of responsible water use with the growers.

The information obtained from the interactive sessions enable the research team to prepare, plan and improve the status. Currently, the water usage rate is 1954 m3/Ha which will get down to 1817 m3/Ha as per the 'Water Use Reduction Plan'. Poly sleeves are being used during irrigation to reduce the water wastage by 25%. Alternate furrow irrigation and other best practices are being followed to ensure efficient water governance in field. Besides that, minimize adverse environmental impact, BAT Bangladesh prioritizes introduction of new irrigation to techniques and optimum time and rate of irrigation for maximum output.

BAT Bangladesh primarily depends on groundwater for both its process water and social water needs. It treats wastewater using in-house Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). ETP conducts the primary treatment using biochips, then the ETP discharge is fed to Reverse Osmosis Plant (RO) and the rest is used in gardens and in biofilters. The STP discharge also goes to RO as input which treats water through a technology of partially permeable membrane giving output in two sections. The 'accept' section has water quality as good as distilled water and is further used in Utility equipment. The 'reject' section is recycled as flush water in washroom appliances.

Moreover, BAT Bangladesh has introduced Pressurized Pump Package Unit (PPPU) for higher return of condensate. So, steam generated during the factory operational procedures returns to boilers as hot water. This process recovers around 28 m3 of water every day which would have been wasted otherwise. The discharge pathway of Air Handling Unit (AHU) has been redesigned which is also saving 20 m3 water every day. Vacuum water is being reused in boiler leading to the conservation of both water and energy.

The initiatives ranging from bringing in small modifications to launching large projects has inspired and nourished the ESG centric mindset in the organization. They believe in creating awareness on responsible use of water within and beyond the organization, which is key to make a big impact across the nation. Because every drop matters.









