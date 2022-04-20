Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB rationalises NBFIs’ deposit rate up and lending down

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday has set the ceiling of non-banking financial institution (NBFI) interest on deposits at 7 per cent and lending at 11 per cent as the central bank found NBFIs' lending rate was much higher than the rate allowed by the banks.
BB in a circular in this regard said the central bank has set the maximum interest rate on deposits and loans with an effect from July 1. The instruction will be applicable to the deposits which would be collected after the implementation of the instruction, it said.
BB said it made the decision to rationalise the interest rate to create an investment-friendly environment, it said. BB observed that a number of NBFIs offered high interest rates to depositors for mobilising deposits that pushed up the cost of funds illogically.
The high interest rates on deposits also increased the lending rates which in turn eroded borrowers' capability of repayment of the loans and eventually raised classified loans and left a negative impact on the macro economy.
BB at a board meeting held at its headquarters on March 27 made the decision to impose a cap on NBFIs' lending and deposit rates. BB officials said the difference in lending rate between banks and NBFIs had widened as many of the NBFIs were charging up to 15 per cent interest on  borrowers.
The imposition of a lower lending rate ceiling on the NBFIs would help lower the difference between the banks and NBFIs. BB decision to impose a cap on lending rate came in almost two years after the enforcement of lending rate ceiling on the banks.
On April 1, 2020, the central bank-imposed 9 per cent lending rate ceiling on banks came into force. On August 8, 2021, the central bank issued another circular linking banks' deposit rate with the inflation rate as many of the banks were offering far lower interest against deposit products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds Iftar Mahfil for Head office officials
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 3rd AGM
Daraz spreads Eid pleasure among poor children
Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting
West Bengal Business summit back after 2 years
India dye firms due to get Rs250cr arrears from buyers in BD, Turkey
BJMC’s rent-based mills create new employments
Likee launches Ramadan activities for social welfare


Latest News
1 dead after police fire on protesters in Sri Lanka amid bailout talks with IMF
Abahani exit from AFC Cup playoff
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft