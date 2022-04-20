BB rationalises NBFIs’ deposit rate up and lending down

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday has set the ceiling of non-banking financial institution (NBFI) interest on deposits at 7 per cent and lending at 11 per cent as the central bank found NBFIs' lending rate was much higher than the rate allowed by the banks.

BB in a circular in this regard said the central bank has set the maximum interest rate on deposits and loans with an effect from July 1. The instruction will be applicable to the deposits which would be collected after the implementation of the instruction, it said.

BB said it made the decision to rationalise the interest rate to create an investment-friendly environment, it said. BB observed that a number of NBFIs offered high interest rates to depositors for mobilising deposits that pushed up the cost of funds illogically.

The high interest rates on deposits also increased the lending rates which in turn eroded borrowers' capability of repayment of the loans and eventually raised classified loans and left a negative impact on the macro economy.

BB at a board meeting held at its headquarters on March 27 made the decision to impose a cap on NBFIs' lending and deposit rates. BB officials said the difference in lending rate between banks and NBFIs had widened as many of the NBFIs were charging up to 15 per cent interest on borrowers.

The imposition of a lower lending rate ceiling on the NBFIs would help lower the difference between the banks and NBFIs. BB decision to impose a cap on lending rate came in almost two years after the enforcement of lending rate ceiling on the banks.

On April 1, 2020, the central bank-imposed 9 per cent lending rate ceiling on banks came into force. On August 8, 2021, the central bank issued another circular linking banks' deposit rate with the inflation rate as many of the banks were offering far lower interest against deposit products.











