Health worsens among 56.5pc of Rana Plaza survivors in one year

As per a survey conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh, 56.5 percent of Rana Plaza survivors said their health condition is getting worse against 14 percent complained about worsening condition last year.

Out of the 56.5 percent who reported their health condition is declining in the current survey listed waist pain, headache, pain in hand and leg, and back pain as some of the major problems.

The trend of previous surveys shows that physical health status of the survivors was slowly improving but due to COVID-19 their suffering got worse. It is also revealed that 33 percent are more or less stable, and 10.5 percent are completely stable.

In terms of psychosocial health, 48.5 percent are still in trauma in comparison to 12.5 percent survivors last year. Currently 31 percent reported that they are more or less stable, and 20.5 percent have recovered fully compared to 25.5 percent last year.

These findings were revealed in a survey conducted among 200 survivors ahead of the 9th year of the Rana Plaza tragedy.

The current unemployment rate of the survivors is 53 percent while 47 percent survivors are engaged in various types of wage and self-employment. Among them, 67 percent of survivors are unemployed due to bad physical condition and 10 percent have mental trauma. Survivors tend to change work frequently as their physical conditions do not allow them to work for long-periods at a time.

According to the survey, 14.5 percent survivors have returned to garments with another 8 percent involved in tailoring while many of the survivors shifted to other professions like domestic work, day labour,farming, and agriculture, sales and driving.

The survey found that income of most of the employed survivors have drastically decreased due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 63.5 percent said they had difficulty buying food for their family everyday during the pandemic because they did not have the money to buy food.

Another 51.5 percent said they couldn't pay their rent, and 22.5 percent said they couldn't afford childcare. 46.5 percent of survivors had to take out a loan to manage their family's food and other belongings during the pandemic.

A total of 36 percent said their household income is less than 5,000 BDT while 34 percent's household income varies between 10,000 BDT- 15,000 BDT. 35 percent of survivors reported their expenditure is over 10,000 BDT and 30 percent have above 15000 BDT with major costs incurred for food, followed by house-rent, children's education, and treatment.

















