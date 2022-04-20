Bangladesh is eager to import hydropower from Nepal

KATHMANDU, April 19: Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury has said that there is a tremendous eagerness in Bangladesh to import hydropower from Nepal.

Speaking at a program organized by the Institute of Foreign Affairs to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the envoy said both countries are actively engaged in the discussions to facilitate the export of hydroelectricity from Nepal to Bangladesh.

The Ambassador said that the two countries are working on expanding the road, rail, and air connectivity.

The recently signed BBIN agreement is expected to remove all impediments to seamless road connectivity between the two countries, the envoy said.

"We are also in the process of upgrading the existing air service agreement to connect more airports which will facilitate more trade and tourism in both countries," he added.

The envoy stated that both sides are expecting high-level engagements including foreign secretary and commerce level talks in order to strengthen the institutional linkages and streamline the trade-related issues.

The envoy informed that the two countries are negotiating a Preferential Trade Agreement(PTA) and a bilateral investment protection treaty is under consideration.

-The Annapurna Express

















