

‘BD should replicate S Korea’s strategy for facing post-LDC challenges’

They said Korea graduated back in 1970s and immediately put more emphasis on diversified export oriented industrial sector that led to establish Korea as a pioneer in manufacturing and exporting of electronics, chemicals, heavy industry, automobiles and machineries.

Participants said Bangladesh can benefit from using Korean transformation model from labour intensive industries to export-oriented industrial sector to overcome the upcoming post-LDC challenges and prepare for future.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen joined the event as chief guest while Kihak Sung, Chairman and CEO of Youngone Corporation joined spoke as guest of honour. M Delwar Hossain, Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea attended as special guest.

DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said South Korea was 10th largest exporter to Bangladesh in 2021 when bilateral trade with South Korea was around USD 1.525 billion with a negative balance of USD 727 million for Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh has many promising industrial sectors like Agro and Food Processing, Plastic manufacturing, Jute and jute goods, light Engineering and automobiles sector, Hi-tech parks, 4IR technologies and structured economic zones where Korea can invest in the form of Joint venture. He said at present around 95 percent of Bangladesh's export to South Korea receives Duty-Free Quota-Free (DFQF) market access under preferential scheme for the LDCs. However, these will not exist after the graduation.

Citing the situation, he urges Korea to extend DFQF and adopt a slow tariff rationalization facility till 2030 considering our slow preparedness for next transformation.

He also said feasibility for signing FTA can also be assessed which would enhance the economic connectivity of South Korea with Bangladesh and South Asian region.

Masud Bin Momen said that Korea is Bangladesh's trusted partner and about 150 of its companies are now operating in Bangladesh. It showed their keenness to invest in Bangladesh. He hoped Korea may continue preferential trade facilities for Bangladeshi export items after graduation.

Momen said the government will revise decades-old bilateral agreements and explore possibility of signing FTA to facilitate deeper economic partnership, regular exchange of trade missions and direct connectivity between Dhaka and Seoul.

Kihak Sung, said the investment of Youngone Corporation in Bangladesh is about USD 600 million and hoped in next five years RMG export to S. Korea will reach to USD 1 billion annually.

Kihak Sung said Bangladesh should focus to sign a win-win FTA with S. Korea. As S. Korean investments are coming to Bangladesh's high-tech industries it is important that there must be stable and high quality energy supply. Bangladesh Ambassador M Delwar Hossain said after LDC graduation we will be in need of robust product diversification to increase export to South Korea to mitigate the trade gap.

He said regular communication between the trade bodies of both the countries is crucial for boosting bilateral trade. S. Korea is the fifth largest foreign investor in Bangladesh and investors are showing interest to invest in electronics, home appliances, automobile and high-tech industries.

Jong Won Kim, Director General, Green Growth Department, KOTRA, Shahab Uddin Khan, Advisor, Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque also spoke on the occasion.











Speakers at a virtual dialogue on "Bangladesh-South Korea Trade and Investment Cooperation: In the context of LDC graduation" arranged by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Tuesday said Bangladesh should replicate South Korea's experience to face post-LDC challengesThey said Korea graduated back in 1970s and immediately put more emphasis on diversified export oriented industrial sector that led to establish Korea as a pioneer in manufacturing and exporting of electronics, chemicals, heavy industry, automobiles and machineries.Participants said Bangladesh can benefit from using Korean transformation model from labour intensive industries to export-oriented industrial sector to overcome the upcoming post-LDC challenges and prepare for future.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen joined the event as chief guest while Kihak Sung, Chairman and CEO of Youngone Corporation joined spoke as guest of honour. M Delwar Hossain, Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea attended as special guest.DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said South Korea was 10th largest exporter to Bangladesh in 2021 when bilateral trade with South Korea was around USD 1.525 billion with a negative balance of USD 727 million for Bangladesh.He said Bangladesh has many promising industrial sectors like Agro and Food Processing, Plastic manufacturing, Jute and jute goods, light Engineering and automobiles sector, Hi-tech parks, 4IR technologies and structured economic zones where Korea can invest in the form of Joint venture. He said at present around 95 percent of Bangladesh's export to South Korea receives Duty-Free Quota-Free (DFQF) market access under preferential scheme for the LDCs. However, these will not exist after the graduation.Citing the situation, he urges Korea to extend DFQF and adopt a slow tariff rationalization facility till 2030 considering our slow preparedness for next transformation.He also said feasibility for signing FTA can also be assessed which would enhance the economic connectivity of South Korea with Bangladesh and South Asian region.Masud Bin Momen said that Korea is Bangladesh's trusted partner and about 150 of its companies are now operating in Bangladesh. It showed their keenness to invest in Bangladesh. He hoped Korea may continue preferential trade facilities for Bangladeshi export items after graduation.Momen said the government will revise decades-old bilateral agreements and explore possibility of signing FTA to facilitate deeper economic partnership, regular exchange of trade missions and direct connectivity between Dhaka and Seoul.Kihak Sung, said the investment of Youngone Corporation in Bangladesh is about USD 600 million and hoped in next five years RMG export to S. Korea will reach to USD 1 billion annually.Kihak Sung said Bangladesh should focus to sign a win-win FTA with S. Korea. As S. Korean investments are coming to Bangladesh's high-tech industries it is important that there must be stable and high quality energy supply. Bangladesh Ambassador M Delwar Hossain said after LDC graduation we will be in need of robust product diversification to increase export to South Korea to mitigate the trade gap.He said regular communication between the trade bodies of both the countries is crucial for boosting bilateral trade. S. Korea is the fifth largest foreign investor in Bangladesh and investors are showing interest to invest in electronics, home appliances, automobile and high-tech industries.Jong Won Kim, Director General, Green Growth Department, KOTRA, Shahab Uddin Khan, Advisor, Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque also spoke on the occasion.