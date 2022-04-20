ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 4,542cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her officials residence Ganabhaban virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The approval came from a ECNEC meeting presided by its chair and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who joined the event from her official residence Ganabhaban through a video conference.

Other ministers and officials concerned were connected to the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city.

Among approved projects, a fresh project titled 'Her Power Project: Empowering Women with Technology (Phase II)' was designed to create self-employment opportunities for women and ensure their sustainable empowerment as entrepreneurs.

It aims at enhancing their skills through the best and safest use of information technology. The ICT Division will implement the project at 130 Upazila in 44 districts under eight divisions at a cost of Tk 250 crore by December 2024.

The ECNEC approved six fresh projects and five revised ones. The overall estimated cost of the 11 projects is Tk 4,541.81 crore, Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a press briefing.

Among those, four projects are under the LGRD and Cooperatives Ministry, three under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, two under the Water Resources Ministry, one each under the ICT Division and the Railways Ministry, he said.

All the projects will be implemented with the government own finance, said the Planning Minister.

In terms of the cost, the biggest fresh project is "Protection of river banks from Kaliganga River Erosion to protect different important areas in Nababganj upazila of Dhaka, Saturia, Ghior, Manikganj Sadar and Singair upazilas of Manikganj" involving Tk 689 crore. The Water Development Board will execute the project by June 2024.

The Planning Minister said building elevated roads in the haor areas would be a 'game changer' and the government is very much committed to it. There will be no more all-weather roads, he added.

He told another questioner that due to the relentless and massive development initiatives of this proactive Awami League government, there is so much rush and gathering on the roads and highways with increased traffic.

Mannan said the ECNEC was also apprised of the approval of a project for turning the historic Rose Garden into a museum.

Replying to a question, Dr Shamsul Alam said Bangladesh is in a safe zone in debt repayment as the country did not fail in repaying loans in its past 51-year history.







