Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BUIP arranges Iftar Party in city

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at an Iftar party and discussion organised by Bangladesh United Islami Party at National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at an Iftar party and discussion organised by Bangladesh United Islami Party at National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday. photo: observer

Bangladesh United Islami Party (BUIP) on Tuesday organised an Iftar Party and discussion National Press Club in the capital.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was present at the function as chief guest.
Chairman of BUIP, Moulana Md Ismail Hossain presided over the programme while State Minister of Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, former parliament member Alhaj Md Sirajul Islam Mollah, Chairman of Hussain Muhammad Ershad Trust Kazi Md Mamunur Rashid was present as the special guests. Speakers at the programme discussed on different ongoing issues as they emphasized on identifying those conspiring against the country. Chief guest Dr Hasan Mahmud spoke about the role of the ulamas and Islamic leaders to address different social and national issues at the program.
Imam of Baitul Mukaram national mosque Mufti Ehsanul Haque Jilani conducted dua before Iftar.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUIP arranges Iftar Party in city
New BUP VC Mahbub-ul joins office
Heatwave to continue in northern districts
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of attackers
55-yr-old Hindu woman found dead in Kushtia
BRRI opens a rice museum in Gazipur
A salesperson displays a kid's cloth to his customer


Latest News
Abahani exit from AFC Cup playoff
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft