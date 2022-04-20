BUIP arranges Iftar Party in city



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at an Iftar party and discussion organised by Bangladesh United Islami Party at National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was present at the function as chief guest.

Chairman of BUIP, Moulana Md Ismail Hossain presided over the programme while State Minister of Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, former parliament member Alhaj Md Sirajul Islam Mollah, Chairman of Hussain Muhammad Ershad Trust Kazi Md Mamunur Rashid was present as the special guests. Speakers at the programme discussed on different ongoing issues as they emphasized on identifying those conspiring against the country. Chief guest Dr Hasan Mahmud spoke about the role of the ulamas and Islamic leaders to address different social and national issues at the program.

