Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

New BUP VC Mahbub-ul joins office

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Observer Desk

New BUP VC Mahbub-ul joins office

New BUP VC Mahbub-ul joins office

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam joined Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on April 5, 2022 as the newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC). He was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry of Bangladesh Army on 21 December 1990, says a press release.
Major General Mahbub did various professional courses at home and abroad. He has obtained two Master degrees i.e. Master in Defence Studies from National University and Master of Social Science in Security and Development Studies from BUP.
He obtained MPhil degree on Strategy and Development Studies and PhD degree on Security and Strategic Studies from BUP.
He has also completed National Defense Course and Armed Forces War Course from National Defense College.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUIP arranges Iftar Party in city
New BUP VC Mahbub-ul joins office
Heatwave to continue in northern districts
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of attackers
55-yr-old Hindu woman found dead in Kushtia
BRRI opens a rice museum in Gazipur
A salesperson displays a kid's cloth to his customer


Latest News
Abahani exit from AFC Cup playoff
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft