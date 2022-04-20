

New BUP VC Mahbub-ul joins office

Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam joined Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on April 5, 2022 as the newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC). He was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry of Bangladesh Army on 21 December 1990, says a press release.Major General Mahbub did various professional courses at home and abroad. He has obtained two Master degrees i.e. Master in Defence Studies from National University and Master of Social Science in Security and Development Studies from BUP.He obtained MPhil degree on Strategy and Development Studies and PhD degree on Security and Strategic Studies from BUP.He has also completed National Defense Course and Armed Forces War Course from National Defense College.