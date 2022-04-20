

Heatwave to continue in northern districts

However, rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on its bulletin on Tuesday.

"The showers may also occur at one or two places over the regions of Dhaka and Tangail and the districts of Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria," said the bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the weather might remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The maximum temperature in the country was recorded in Rajshahi at 37 degrees Celsius while the maximum rainfall was recorded at 39 mm in Rajarhat upazila of Rangpur. -UNB









