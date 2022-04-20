8,000 meters net seized from Halda River

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 19: A team of Sadarghat Naval Police in separate drives seized 8,000 meters current net from different points of Halda River under Raozan upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The police team led by ABM Mizanur Rahman, Officer in Charge of Naval police, conducted the drive at the points of Halda river and seized the net.

Mizanur Rahman said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River. -BSS









