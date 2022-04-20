Video
Attack on journalists at New Market

BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of attackers

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Tuesday demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack on journalists during the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders last night.
"Those who attacked journalists during their professional duties are terrorists," said leaders of the journalist bodies.
BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad, and DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akter Hossain made the remarks in a joint statement and demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.
Noting that such incidents also took place for several times in the past, they said this kind of incident is taking place repeatedly as the attackers, who are terrorists, get scot-free with the patronization of some vested quarters.
These terrorists are the enemy of the country, the nation and the government, the journalist leaders said, adding that they want to gag the voice of news media by attacking on the journalists during their professional duties.
"Such kind of ill-activities must be prevented at any cost," they said.
The journalist leaders also demanded improved treatment and compensation for the journalists injured during the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders.     -BSS


