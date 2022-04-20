

55-yr-old Hindu woman found dead in Kushtia

The deceased was identified as Shefali Biswash, the wife of a retired engineer of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, Ananda Kumar Biswash. Police and family members suspect she was murdered.

Shefali lived with her husband in the second-floor flat of an apartment building in D block of a housing society in the city.

"On Monday evening, I went to the fourth floor to oversee some construction work. After returning, I found a severely injured Shefali lying on the floor," Ananda said.

Shefali was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she soon succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Ananda suspects his wife was killed by burglars, while her brother Dipak claimed that it was a planned murder.

Swapan Kumar, an inspector of Kushtia Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said a forensic team has collected evidence from the spot for investigation.

"Prima-facie, it seems to be a planned murder. A probe is on," he said.

Sabbirul Alam, officer-in-charge of Kushtia Model police station, said the woman's body has been sent for an autopsy. -UNB









