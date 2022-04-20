Road crash kills women in city

A woman was killed in a road accident in city's Chhapra Masjid area on Airport Road Monday night.

The victim was identified as Rekha Akhter, 35.

Md Shipon, driver of a motorbike, said that the accident occurred when a speeding covered van hit his motorbike from behind around 9:30 pm, leaving co-rider Rekha critically injured as she fell down on the road from the vehicle. She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. DMCH police outpost Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Abdul Khan confirmed the matter to BSS saying that, "The lady was bought to the DMCH in a serious condition. She was declared dead by the on-duty doctors around 11:30 pm." The body has been kept in DMCH morgue, the official said. According to Police, a case has been lodged with Airport Police Station in this connection. -BSS











