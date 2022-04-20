Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Road crash kills women in city

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

A woman was killed in a road accident in city's Chhapra Masjid area on Airport Road Monday night.
The victim was identified as Rekha Akhter, 35.
Md Shipon, driver of a motorbike, said that the accident occurred when a speeding covered van hit his motorbike from behind around 9:30 pm, leaving co-rider Rekha critically injured as she fell down on the road from the vehicle. She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. DMCH police outpost Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Abdul Khan confirmed the matter to BSS saying that, "The lady was bought to the DMCH in a serious condition. She was declared dead by the on-duty doctors around 11:30 pm." The body has been kept in DMCH morgue, the official said. According to Police, a case has been lodged with Airport Police Station in this connection.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUIP arranges Iftar Party in city
New BUP VC Mahbub-ul joins office
Heatwave to continue in northern districts
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of attackers
55-yr-old Hindu woman found dead in Kushtia
BRRI opens a rice museum in Gazipur
A salesperson displays a kid's cloth to his customer


Latest News
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft