No more custodial deaths

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:52 AM
Home Editorial

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Recent death of a young man at police custody in Lalmonirhat triggered a huge backlash coupled with pulsating social protests. Unfortunately, this happened at a time when our government has come under severe international criticism on controversial roles played by our country's elite law enforcement agencies. Police reportedly picked up Robiul Islam, 25, from a gambling den, set up next to a Bangla New Year fair organized in the district's Sadar Upazila's Hiramanik locality.

Rather surprisingly , instead of taken to the police station, Robiul was directly taken to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital , where doctors upon providing first aid recommended the patient to be taken to Rangpur hospital for advanced treatment. Subsequently, Robiul kicked the bucket failing all arrangements to rush him to Rangpur.

However, the victim's family strongly rejected the police's initial claim that Robiul hadn't died from physical torture and sought justice. We believe, a proper and unbiased probe into the case would only bring out the truth in light. As Robiul's death is a matter of investigation, we also like to refrain from siding for or against any party. But a crosscheck of the whole incident leading to the death naturally arises some questions too: Why was the victim upon arrest not straightway taken to the police station concerned?  And why he had to be treated with first aid, unless he wasn't physically injured?

Currently, high-ups and members of RAB have come under US sanctions for a number of accusations including enforced disappearances and extra- judicial killings, we fear, the latest custodial death would now place the police under the limelight. We believe death of an accused in police custody is a dangerous violation of human rights. Because turning of a custodian of law into law breaker is in no way acceptable. If our law enforcement agencies have the slightest respect for human life and human rights, custodial deaths in our country wouldn't have occurred.

While conducting drives, law enforcement agencies must put in mind that Bangladesh is a signatory to anti torture and custodial death law, enacted in 2013 as part of its commitment to UN Convention Against Torture (UNCAT). Government must, therefore, look into the rights violations by the members of law enforcement agencies with due sincerity and show zero tolerance in any breach in this regard.

We believe, the government's political goodwill can only ensure accountability of our law enforcement agency members. Police must act as a pro - people force. Only a true friendship between the members of law enforcement agencies and the masses can restore discipline and peace in society. We cannot recompense the irreparable loss of Robiul's family at his untimely death. But we believe, serving justice can only bring his family a little solace. 



