Antibiotic overuse may cause crisis

Dear Sir

Excessive use of antibiotics is leading to the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among general people, and this could cause a greater crisis than the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The number of deaths caused by the overuse of antibiotics may be more than double the deaths caused by Covid-19 by 2050.



A 2014 review commissioned by the UK government estimated that AMR could cause 10 million deaths a year by 2050. The report, titled "Antimicrobial resistance: Tackling a crisis for the health and wealth of nations". It described the estimate as a "broad brush estimate," not a certain forecast. A study conducted by Poribesh Bachao Andolon (Poba) in 2016 revealed that about 56% of antibiotics prescribed to patients in Dhaka hardly worked, as germs had developed antibiotic resistance due to their indiscriminate use. Poba collected 305 samples from patients at three hospitals in the capital and tested them at government-recognized laboratories to identify the antibiotic resistance of the germs they contained.



Apparently, the overuse of antibiotic will cause a national health issue. Therefore, the authorities responsible must take initiative so that the overuse of this drug is stopped.



Amir Hamza

Over email