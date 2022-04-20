No more ‘raunchy’ rag days but…

There was quite a bit of hullabaloo over the rag day programme of a noted educational institute after video clips of what appeared to be racy dance numbers performed at the event became viral.



The outrage spread through social media platforms where such explicit dancing was slammed on the rationale that they are not only vulgar but severely undermine existing traditional values. Of course, what we mean by 'traditional value' is something of a mystery because if it means trying to put up a veneer of conservatism when in reality society is anything but, then it should perhaps be renamed 'traditional hypocrisy'.



Whatever, there is no denying that the particular rag day event had several racy dance numbers but let's not be too harsh on that institution only because in rural Bangladesh, solemn occasions, especially remembrance events, often brazenly feature titillating dance numbers as part of the entertainment. So the rag day event is but a reflection of what has been happening all over the country. The reason why this event caught attention and irked many is because the rather displeasing revelry has been associated with a renowned academic institution. Would this have made the headlines if the institution had been a rarely heard of college?



We know the answer to that, don't we? Anyway, the point is, the racy rag day celebration stirred the authority with strident calls made from several quarters to mark such special days with a sense of decency.



The root to raunchiness: Strangely, no one is bothered as to how predilection for such entertainment made its way into the academic arena. The students who took part in such dance numbers were only copying what they see either in film or, I am sorry to say, in real life events like weddings. What was a two to three day event, weddings in Bangladesh are now lavish (read profligate) fifteen to twenty day extravaganza with Bollywood style razzmatazz thrown in.



Naturally, an essential part of that fanfare is music and dance which are copied from movies. We all know what movie songs are all about because in current day filmdom, a plotline becomes peripheral to a heart stopping 'item number' which is all about eroticism often wading into pornography.



Top notch actresses both in Bangladesh and in Bollywood have no scruples in playing the siren in such dance numbers which demand the actress to gyrate seductively, expose the navel, cleavage and provocatively swing the hips. One might say, that's just a movie, well, what we see in films is often what we copy in real life.



Where to draw the line in commercial films: Agreed, commercial movies need a little spice and dance numbers add the needed piquancy. This has been the norm since the sixties. Most of our veteran actresses danced in such numbers, especially in the 'cabaret song' that was a steady feature in movies of the 70s and 80s. But the 'Item number' revolution seemed to have taken the masala factor to a dubious level of debauchery because it not only changed the lyrics to make them obscene but also made it mandatory for the actress to make her moves vulgar.



In the last ten years, almost eighty per cent of movie plots in Bangladesh have followed a certain template where the protagonist is an underworld thug or an infamous criminal who often spends evenings with fellow goons drinking and ogling at skimpily dressed nubile women dance in front of them. In an obsession with provocative item numbers, we have summarily slaughtered our common sense to make a dance number (s) as explicit as possible. To be frank, there is nothing erotic left in them because they have become tawdry.



The actresses who are well established in the industry never protest to taking part in such dance numbers and the film authorities are lethargic in setting a guideline as to what can and cannot be given approval. Surprisingly, these actors and actresses are invited on talk shows but are hardly asked as to how they justify doing what they are seen to be doing in these explicit song numbers.



Films, whether they are Bollywood or Dhaliwood seem to have a freedom about item numbers and this is so vital that the common belief is that a commercially made movie cannot sustain without them. For ages, movie songs have made their way into the lives of the common man and in events and programmes these added to the excitement. In the same manner, the students of the rag day programme replicated what they saw as entertainment.



Any cultural event has a coordinator who decides what is permitted and what is not but perhaps in this case, it never occurred to that person that such explicit numbers may not be fitting for the occasion. The person in charge is not to blame because s/he is accustomed to seeing erotically charged dances at weddings and marriages.



One just needs to go to You Tube to look at what goes on at our wedding events where senior people sit with impassive faces as young men and women often flout the limits of decency in the name of wedding gaiety.



Reportedly, the court has ruled that rag days should not cross the limit of decency but such a restriction is also required for our filmdom and wedding ceremonies.



A little spice is always exciting and any programme must have feminine glamour to add to the attraction although allowing smut to feature prominently in the name of entertainment only denigrates us.



What is obscene in an academic surrounding cannot be permissible in the family setting or in celluloid - there cannot be several categories of vulgarity.



Let's make all celebrations piquant but not pornographic!

Pradosh Mitra is a

social observer









