

‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’



Sri Lanka which was an emerging economy and undertook a number of mega projected based on foreign debt in the recent past emerged bankrupt recently. The country has descended into its worst financial crisis recently for fast-depleting foreign currency reserves, caused by the dragging pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. As a result, the country can't afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices. And it has already said it would temporarily default on its foreign debts.



The plight of Sri Lanka has also made a section of economists and some think tanks of Bangladesh, now a 'role model of economic development,' to worry about the country's future. Without binning the worries of that section of the economists and the think-tanks, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself scrutinized the country's economic situation, status of foreign debts and progresses of the ongoing mega projects undertaken by her government over the last 13 years.



Amid speculations, misgivings and negative propagandas about Bangladesh mega projects and external debts, Prime Minister Hasina recently received updates from the relevant government officials and the economists about the country's existing foreign debts and the latest status of the ongoing mega projects undertaken with the foreign participations. Following the analysis projected by the officials and the economists, the Prime Minister along with the concerned people seemed to have been convinced that the Bangladesh is not in such situation which is being faced by Sri Lanka.



From the queries of the Prime Minister and analysis of the officials, the general people have realized that if the country's leadership and concerned officials, experts and economists remain alert and active in implementing the mega projects with routine debt services Bangladesh will never be in such sad situation, now being faced by Sri Lanka. Since its independence on December 16, 1971, Bangladesh has been taking foreign loans, but it never became loan defaulter, as it paid back its instalment on regular basis.



In the event the officials analysed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that the Bangladesh economy and volume of exports are bigger than those of Sri Lanka and Pakistan put together, while foreign currency reserves are more than double the amounts held by these two South Asian countries. Bangladesh is not at risk of defaulting on foreign loan repayments because of its cautious management of external debt which has a much higher portion of soft loan with longer maturity periods than that in Sri Lanka.



This was how the officials explained Bangladesh's strength in external debt management amid concerns about the country's external debt sustainability at a time when Sri Lankan economy is near-collapse and Pakistan is under IMF's bailouts. Sri Lanka will temporarily suspend foreign debt payments, the country's central bank governor on Tuesday said, adding to worries about realising $200 million of swap loan Bangladesh lent to the island nation. In response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's queries, relevant government officials on April 12 last, made an elaborate presentation on the state of the country's overall external and internal financial situation.



Hearing the presentation, the prime minister directed all concerned to take necessary measures so that Bangladesh could maintain its current position in future regarding foreign debts, as the amount of foreign loan of the country is still far below the risk limit. The bureaucrats responsible for balancing macroeconomics policies, collecting revenue, managing foreign loans and foreign exchange reserves said on top of Bangladesh's strong position in repaying foreign loans, Dhaka cannot be compared to Colombo in terms of revenue collection policies.



After analysing the information for three hours, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was satisfied with the overall economic situation of the country, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaikaus told reporters. "Earlier, we had repeatedly reassured the Premier that Bangladesh is not facing any long-term risk stemming from foreign loans," he said.



Among Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka - four large economies in South Asia, the growth rate of Bangladesh growth rate was more than 6 per cent when India posted negative growth last year amid the pandemic, Ahmad Kaikaus. The country's position in various socio-economic indices is the strongest in South Asia.



"There is no risk for Bangladesh not being able to repay its foreign loans in the next 5-10 years," said Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, adding the country's revenue growth has been 15 per cent in the last eight months, private sector credit growth has been 11 per cent and exports have also been witnessing tremendous growth. Therefore, Bangladesh cannot be compared to Sri Lanka in any way," he added.



Fatima Yasmin, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division who is involved in foreign debt management, said the bulk of Bangladesh's foreign loan was taken from multilateral lenders. These types of loan have low interest rates, grace periods and long repayment periods. In contrast, commercial and sovereign bonds amount to the lion's share of Sri Lanka's debt, which have high interest rates and have to be repaid with interest in five years. The interest rate of those loans is as high as 8 per cent, she said.



"On the other hand, Bangladesh's debt repayment period is 30 years. Bangladesh has no commercial or sovereign bonds. The interest rate on loans taken by Bangladesh is 1.4 per cent," Fatima Yasmin said. Unlike these two neighbours, Bangladesh's political front has been stable and its economy, despite an inflationary pressure, has so far fared well coping with external factors like Covid-19 and Ukraine war impacts.



The fact that Bangladesh is far ahead of Sri Lanka has been highlighted by the Prime Minister in her speech in the Parliament a few days ago. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal also ruled out the possibility of Bangladesh ending up like Sri Lanka. Meanwhile World Bank South Asia Chief Economist Hans Timmer said Bangladesh is not at risk of the financial crisis that Sri Lanka is currently facing, but Bangladesh needs to be cautious and learn from the experiences of the island nation.



"The balance of payment crisis that we are seeing in Sri Lanka is not the main risk for Bangladesh at the moment," Timmer told a leading English daily in Bangladesh in an online interview on April 12 last. Timmer sees the situation in Bangladesh very different compared to Sri Lanka. This is because the foreign debts of Bangladesh account for only 17 per cent of the country's gross domestic product, which is low in international comparison. And most of the external debts are with bilateral or multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and are concessional or carry low-interest rates.



"Although there has been some increase in the debt for Bangladesh, this is still at a very low level," Timmer said. Foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh can cover more than six months of imports, which is very solid, he said Bangladesh is, however, feeling the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war as the conflict is causing a food crisis around the world and has sent inflation to a higher level. "Inflation is a matter of concern for Bangladesh," Timmer said.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer











