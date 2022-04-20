Man killed over extra-marital affair at Faridganj

FARIDGANJ, CHANDPUR, Apr 19: A man has allegedly been killed by his friend on suspicion of an extra-marital affair with his wife in Faridganj Upazila.

The deceased was identified as Fariduddin Bhuiyan.

Police said Salauddin, friend of the deceased, often went to visit his second wife in Chattogram.

"Fariduddin used to meet with his friend at his house in Faridganj, where Salauddin lived with his first wife. A suspicion grew on the latter's mind that Fariduddin had developed an affair with his wife. He also thought that Fariduddin took the scope of his absence in the house," said police.

As a sequel to it, Salauddin decided to murder his friend, they added. Police recovered the body and arrested accused Salauddin and his assistant Abdur Rahman in this connection.

The accused were produced before the court after filing a case on Monday, Superintendent of Chandpur Police Md Milon Mahmud said.