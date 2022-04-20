70 detained on different charges in six dists

A total of 70 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Bogura, Rajshahi, Habiganj and Madaripur, in five days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained six Rohingya people in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday night when they were taking preparation for robbery.

The detained Rohingyas are Fozol Ahmed, 33, Md Hossain, 31, Dil Mohammad, 40, Md Hossain, 28, Md Alam, 24, and Md Yasin, 30, refugees of Camp No. 7 at Kutupalong.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of APBn-14 conducted a drive at Irani Hill of Kutupalong Refugee Camp at night and detained the robbers, said its captain Md Naymul Haque.

A total of six machetes were seized from their possessions.

The detained men confessed to their involvement in different types of crime in the camp area, Naymul Haque added.

However, the arrested were handed over to Ukhiya Police Station (PS) for taking legal action, the APBn official further added.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Another accused in Tasfia Jannat murder case of Hajipur Union under Begumganj Upazila in the district has been arrested by police.

Jasimuddin was arrested from Kabirhat Upazila of the district early Saturday morning.

With him, a total of four accused have been arrested in the murder case.

Earlier on Wednesday and Thursday, accused Imam Hossain Shopon, Nazimuddin Babar and Daud Nabi Robin were arrested.

Police said three of the accused were sent to the Noakhali Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday afternoon, while Jasim was sent in the afternoon. At that time, police pleaded to the court to place each of the accused on a seven-day remand for questioning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Model PS Mir Zahedul Huq Rony said the hearing on remand was not held as the court was closed on Saturday.

Drives to arrest the rest of the accused are going on, the OC added.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tasfia and her father received bullet injuries when some criminals opened fire on them near their house. Later, they were rushed to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital first, but Tasfia died on her way when she was being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later, Tasfia's maternal uncle filed a murder case mentioning the names of 17 persons and 10 to 12 more unidentified persons with Begumganj PS.

BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested three people along with firearms making equipment from Kahalu and Dhunat upazilas of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Shamim Hossain, 30, Nilu Chandra Pramanik, 45, and his son Sanjit Chandra Pramanik, 22.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the information in a press conference on Saturday morning.

He said Ekram Hossain Sardar alias Boga of Kalmashiba Village was shot by miscreants at midnight on Thursday.

Police arrested Shamim Hossain in this connection. During the investigation, Nilu and his son Sanjit were also arrested for questioning.

Later, a large quantity of firearms making equipment was recovered from Nilu's house, the SP added.

Kahalu PS OC Ambar Hossain said legal action was taken against those arrested.

After filing of two cases with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 50 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested another 25 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were held on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs was also seized from the detainees at that time.

Legal action has been taken against them, the RMP official added.

HABIGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with fake money in Madhbapur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Samsul Islam, 42, son of Anu Mia, a resident of Durlavpur area in the upazila.

RAB-9 sources confirmed the information in a press release on Friday afternoon.

According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Konoa Village under Noapara Union in the upazila on Thursday night, and arrested Samsul along with fake taka 5,000.

After filing of a case against him with Madhabpur PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

MADARIPUR: Members of RAB have arrested six people along with firearms in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md Mohiuddin alias Lattu Bepari, 52, Russell Bepari, 26, Md Shakil Bepari, 18, Md Osman Bepari, 22, Md Green trader, 30, and Md Nayan Bepari, 22.

Additional commander of RAB-8 Jamil Hasan on Thursday confirmed the matter.

A case was filed against the arrested with Kalkini PS in this connection, the RAB official added.











