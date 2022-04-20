Woman found dead in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Apr 19: A 55-year-old Hindu woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her flat in the district town on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shefali Biswash, the wife of a retired engineer of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, Ananda Kumar Biswash.

Police and family members suspect she was murdered.

Shefali lived with her husband in the second floor flat of an apartment building in D block of a housing society in the city.

"On Monday evening, I went to the fourth floor to oversee some construction work. After returning, I found a severely injured Shefali lying on the floor," Ananda said.

Shefali was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she soon succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Ananda suspects his wife was killed by burglars while her brother Dipak claimed that it was a planned murder.

Swapan Kumar, an inspector of Kushtia Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said a forensic team has collected evidence from the spot for investigation.











