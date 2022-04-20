Video
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022
Home Countryside

Steps taken to develop quality education: KU VC

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Our Correspondent

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University opening the ICT Lab of Education and Research Institute by cutting ribbon on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University opening the ICT Lab of Education and Research Institute by cutting ribbon on Tuesday.

KHULNA, Apr 19: Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain on Tuesday said, various steps have been taken to develop quality of education as well as research in the              university.
"KU authority has submitted a proposal namely 'Soft Infrastructural KU project' at a cost of Taka 34.35 crore  to University Grant Commission (UGC) to enhance ICT-based education," he said while inaugurating an ICT Laboratory of Education and Research Institute under Education Discipline at Sayed Nazrul Islam Building in the KU.
After completion of the project, students will get speedy Internet backbone facility, smart classroom, and standard security surveillance facility, he said, adding that innovation hub will also be created.
Library automation work is continue, he said, adding that, after construction of Institute of Research Education (IRE) and fourth academic buildings, scarcity of classroom will also be solved.
Advising regular reading and improving quality education through using the laboratory, the VC said, students will get modern facilities including computer, digital library and research facilities.
Acting Dean of Education Discipline Dr AK Fazlul Haque, teachers and students of the Discipline, among others, were present at the inaugural programme.


