Two ‘commit suicide’ in Chandpur, Mymensingh

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Mymensingh, in two days.

CHANDPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Yaqub Bepari, 30, son of Aminul Huq Bepari, a resident of Rupasha area in the upazila.

Police sources said following a quarrel with his wife over gambling, the man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his bedroom in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sima Begum, 30, wife of Rajib Mia, a resident of Parchak Village in the upazila.

Police sources said she committed suicide by hanging herself from a mango tree after going to her father's house from her husband's house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

The deceased's family members said Sima Begum had been suffering from mental diseases.

Sub-Inspector of Shamshernagar Police Outpost Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.












