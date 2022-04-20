Lightning kills mother, daughter in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 19: A woman and her daughter were killed by lightning strikes in Tarail Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased were Asma Begum, 55, wife of Mujibur Rahman, and her daughter Yasmin Akter, 35, residents of Belka Village under Jaoar union in the upazila.

Locals said thunderbolt struck Asma and Yasmin at early hours when they were boiling paddy in the house yard, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Officer-in-Charge of Tarail Police Station Joynal Abedin.









