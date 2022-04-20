Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills mother, daughter in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 19: A woman and her daughter were killed by lightning strikes in Tarail Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased were Asma Begum, 55, wife of Mujibur Rahman, and her daughter Yasmin Akter, 35, residents of Belka Village under Jaoar union in the upazila.
Locals said thunderbolt struck Asma and Yasmin at early hours when they were boiling paddy in the house yard, leaving them dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the bodies, said Officer-in-Charge of Tarail Police Station Joynal Abedin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man killed over extra-marital affair at Faridganj
Freedom fighters, businessmen, teachers, and local people
70 detained on different charges in six dists
Woman found dead in Kushtia
Steps taken to develop quality education: KU VC
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Chandpur, Mymensingh
Lightning kills mother, daughter in Kishoreganj
Six nabbed with drugs in Joypurhat, Barishal


Latest News
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft