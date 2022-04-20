Video
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:51 AM
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in Joypurhat, Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondents

Six people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Barishal.
JOYPURHAT: Five drug dealers were arrested by police along with phensedyl bottles in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The arrested were Moajammel Huq, 62, a resident of Khamar Keshabpur village, his wife Moslema Bibi, 58, son Motaleb Hossain, 32, sister Anowara Bewa, 40 and Nazir Hossain, 33, a resident of Shalua Village.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted an anti drug drive at Keshabpur village and arrested them from their house along with 356 bottles of phensedyl while they were selling these.
Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station (PS) Saidur Rahman confirmed the matter.
A case was filed against them under Narcotic Control Act with the police station, the OC said.
BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 12 kilograms of hemp from in front of Barishal Police Line in the city on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Faisal Hawlader, 35, son of Abul Kalam Hawlader, a resident of Kalishuri Village in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali.
OC (Investigation) of Kotwali PS Lokman Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Saiful and SI Mehedi arrested Faisal along with the hemp from in front of Barishal Police Line in the city at around 11pm.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Faisal with Kotwali PS in this connection, the OC said.


