Rare python released in Kaptai National Park



The golden-coloured python being released in Kaptai National Park. photo: observer

Kaptai Range Officer of South Forest Division Khandakhar Mahmudul Haq Murad said, in quest of food, the 16-foot-long python weighted 20/25 kg entered the dining room of the cargo trolley from the Karnaphuli River on Monday night. "After being informed, we rescued the snake."

Following the instructions of Divisional Forest Officer Md Shoaib Khan, it was released in the Kaptai National Park, he added.

Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain, and officials and employees of the Kaptai Range were present at that time.











