Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:50 AM
Home Countryside

Three minor boys drown in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondents

At least three minor boys drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Bhola, on Sunday and Monday.
INDURKHANI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Indurkhani Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The diseased was identified as Morsalin, 4, son of Mizan Sikdar of Charakhali Village in the upazila.
His father Mizan said, "While I was performing Johr prayer and my wife taking bath, he fell into the pond and drowned. He was recovered and taken to hospital quickly where on-duty doctor declared him dead."
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Shakib, 7, son of Abdul Aziz, and Riyad, 5, son of Md Salauddin, residents of Ward No. 8 under Sashibhushan Police Station (PS) in the upazila.
Local sources said Shakib and Riyad drowned in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while they were playing near its bank.
Later, the family members saw their bodies floating on water and rescued.
The minors were rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared the duo dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Officer-in-Charge of Sashibhushan PS Mizanur Rahman Patwary confirmed the incident.


