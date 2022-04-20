Video
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022
Home Countryside

Tk 122cr waste management project taken to build modern Mymensingh

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Apr 19: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) has undertaken a project worth Tk 122 crore to provide necessary equipment and machineries including development of waste management on Tuesday.
The approval of the project came at the meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the NEC conference room in Dhaka City on Tuesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.
The development of sustainable waste management of Mymensingh City Corporation, supply of necessary equipment and machinery, collection, removal and processing of environmentally friendly waste, strengthening the machinery and mechanical system of the City Corporation will increase efficiency in waste transportation and facilitate waste management. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.
The project includes supply of chain excavator, mobile waste container, chain dozer, landfill compactor, backhoe loader, garbage compactor, dump truck, whistle loader, mobile trolley, whistle excavator, etc., fecal sludge treatment plant, leachate pond, sanitary landfill, etc. will be constructed.
Mayor Md. Ikramul Haque Titu on behalf of the people of Mymensingh City Corporation thanked the Prime Minister and all those involved in the approval.
The mayor further said that with the approval of this project, Mymensingh City Corporation has come a long way towards the desired dream; if this project is implemented, the waste management capacity of Mymensingh City Corporation will change drastically.
This project will be a milestone in building a clean modern Mymensingh city. The mayor sought the cooperation of all in the implementation of the project, he added.


