Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Bank of Russia embarks on legal battle to release frozen reserves

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

MOSCOW, Apr 19: The Bank of Russia will challenge the block placed on its gold and foreign exchange reserves and is working on lawsuits, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.
"This freezing of gold and foreign exchange reserves was unprecedented, so we are going to work on legal claims, and we are getting ready to put them forward. This block on the gold and foreign exchange reserves of such a large country is unprecedented on a global scale," she said, emphasizing that the regulator will fight the West's infringement against Russia's assets.
Nabiullina noted that due to the freezing of part of the reserves, additional currency regulations had to be introduced.
"We have introduced these currency regulations. I know that many enterprises also complained a lot in terms of foreign economic activity, when it was difficult to pay. But it was a forced measure. If we had these gold and foreign exchange reserves in possession, and had this part not been frozen, there would have been no need for such draconian measures on the movement of
capital," she explained.
At the end of February, the EU decided to prohibit transactions related to the management of the reserves and assets of the Bank of Russia, including transactions with any legal entity, or legal entities or bodies acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Bank of Russia.
Nonetheless, the EU authorities may authorize transactions, provided that they are strictly necessary to ensure the financial stability of the continent-wide bloc as a whole or a separate EU member state.
Earlier, the foreign ministers of 27 EU countries approved a ban on all transactions with the Bank of Russia and froze its assets.    -TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boris Johnson to face MPs’ fury over ‘partygate’
In this image released by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
China signs security pact with Solomon Islands amid regional concern
Relatives of victims arrive to search for their loved ones
French government to resign if Macron wins: PM
Biden has ‘no plans’ to visit Ukraine: W.House
UN Security Council to meet on Jerusalem unrest
Bank of Russia embarks on legal battle to release frozen reserves


Latest News
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft