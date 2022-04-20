James return has been vital for Chelsea: Tuchel

LONDON, APR 19: Thomas Tuchel says the return of versatile defender Reece James has given him vital tactical flexibility as Chelsea bid to finish the season on a high note.

James missed two months earlier this season due to a hamstring injury and was sidelined again with a recurrence of the problem in March.

Since the 22-year-old returned to fitness, Chelsea have looked more composed at the back and carry more threat down the right flank.

Tuchel claims James is so good that he cannot decide whether the England international is better suited to play at right wing-back or right-sided centre-back.

The Chelsea boss revealed deploying James on the right of a three-man defence has not only helped combat opponents in recent weeks, but also contributed to keep his player fresh.

"He can play both positions brilliantly, but we can only select him once," Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday. -AFP













