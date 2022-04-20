Video
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022
BCB expects Shakib to play in Sri Lanka series

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hopeful of getting Shakib Al Hasan's service in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in the next month.
Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh in the first week of May to play a two-match Test series, which is the part of ICC World Test Championship.
However ahead of the series, it is still uncertain whether Shakib will be the part of the Bangladesh team.
Shakib played the ODI series in South Africa recently but had to return to the country ahead of the Test series as the most of his family members were hospitalized due to various illness. His mother-in-law who was also sick had passed away recently.
The ace allrounder meanwhile had to return to USA with his daughter whose school remained open. He is yet to back in the country.
"Since he is yet to say 'no' about the series, we hope that he will be the part of the squad," BCB selector Abdur Razzak said.
"He was the part of the squad in South Africa but had to return for some logical reasons. Most of his family members were hospitalized due to various illness. At this situation, it is tough for any player to continue the cricket but he still did. He is a tough guy mentally. Hopefully he will play the next series," he added.
Bangladesh are also highly likely to miss the service of pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam who both were injured and needed treatment to be healed completely.
Taskin though played the first Test in South Africa through his injury, Shoriful missed both of the matches.
Razzak said it will be unfortunate for Bangladesh if both of them miss Sri Lanka series but hopeful that they have the resources to cover up the both of the players.
"Both Taskin and Shorfiul have been playing well in all three formats of cricket. They gathered a lot of experience and so if we miss their service it will be unfortunate. It's not that we haven't got the replacement of them. We have players to replace them but when a player plays regularly his confidence level remains high. That's it," Razzak remarked.
"We are yet to get medical report of Taskin and Shoriful. After getting the report we'll think about their replacement," he concluded.     -BSS


