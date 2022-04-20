Video
Hockey squad trimmed to 20

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) on Tuesday trimmed their preliminary squad for the two upcoming international events 36 to 20 after one-week camp at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) in Savar.
Among the twenty-member squad, two players have been kept as standbys.
The BHF have also selected two captains for these two tournaments.
Rezaul Karim Babu will captain the Asian Games Qualifying while Milon Hossain has been made his deputy.
On the other hand, Khorshedur Rahman will lead the hockey team in the Asia Cup hockey while Fazle Hossain Rabbi has been made his deputy.
The BHF appointed Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy as coach for the two tournaments.
The national hockey players are currently undergoing their training under the supervision of Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy at BKSP.
The national hockey team is expected to fly for Thailand on May 3.
Earlier, BHF announced a 36-man preliminary squad for the Asian Games 2022 qualifiers in Thailand from May 6 to 15 and the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.
Meanwhile, the players and officials photo session and national hockey team sponsor's cheque hand over ceremony will be held today (Wednesday) at Falcon hall of Air Force base in the city's Tejgaon.
 
The 20-memeber of final hockey squad - Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Pushkor Khisha Mimo and Al Nahian Shuvho.     -BSS


