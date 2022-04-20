

BFF Elite Academy blanks NoFeL 1-0

Striker Ashikur netted the match-winning goal for the BFF Elite Academy team in the ninth minute.

Now, there are two matches of the Bangladesh Championship League today (Wednesday) in Kamalapur. There, Azampur Football Club of Uttara will face Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha at 3:30 pm while Wari Club will meet Agrani Bank Ltd Sporting Club at 6:45 pm.

In the meantime, the window of player transfer and registration for the second phase of the Bangladesh Premier League is open. The clubs are bringing and signing new foreign players and transferring booters to other clubs at this moment. All are waiting for an exciting BPL second phase now.









