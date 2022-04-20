Fernandes fit to face Liverpool despite car crash

MANCHESTER, APR 19: Bruno Fernandes will be fit for Manchester United's Premier League trip to Liverpool despite being involved in a minor car crash on Monday.

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and Fernandes took part in training with the rest of the United squad on the eve of the game at Anfield.

"Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington, but as far as I know nobody was injured," Rangnick said at his pre-match press conference. "He trained with the team and he was ok. That's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow."

Both sides are in desperate need of the points for different reasons. Liverpool can go top with victory over their old rivals, who they thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season. United needed a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to see off bottom-of-the-table Norwich 3-2 on Saturday, but defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham have given Rangnick's men new life in the fight for a place in the top four and next season's Champions League.

"It's only about our situation and after last weekend's results we are still in the race for the top four," added Rangnick. "In order to stay in that race, we have to win almost every game, starting with tomorrow." -AFP









