Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 9:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fernandes fit to face Liverpool despite car crash

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

MANCHESTER, APR 19: Bruno Fernandes will be fit for Manchester United's Premier League trip to Liverpool despite being involved in a minor car crash on Monday.
No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and Fernandes took part in training with the rest of the United squad on the eve of the game at Anfield.
"Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington, but as far as I know nobody was injured," Rangnick said at his pre-match press conference. "He trained with the team and he was ok. That's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow."
Both sides are in desperate need of the points for different reasons. Liverpool can go top with victory over their old rivals, who they thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season. United needed a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to see off bottom-of-the-table Norwich 3-2 on Saturday, but defeats for Arsenal and Tottenham have given Rangnick's men new life in the fight for a place in the top four and next season's Champions League.
"It's only about our situation and after last weekend's results we are still in the race for the top four," added Rangnick. "In order to stay in that race, we have to win almost every game, starting with tomorrow."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca's top-four finish in danger after shock defeat by Cadiz
Djokovic aiming to be 'as ready' as possible for French Open
James return has been vital for Chelsea: Tuchel
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Guardiola refuses to answer reports of Man City move for Haaland
BCB expects Shakib to play in Sri Lanka series
Hockey squad trimmed to 20
BFF Elite Academy blanks NoFeL 1-0


Latest News
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council
US preparing new $800 mn military aid package for Ukraine: report
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
One killed in New Market clashes
Russian FM to head its delegation at G20 meeting
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
10 killed in India road mishap
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Most Read News
Dhaka College students clash with New Market traders
First ever heart valve surgery in Bangladesh without cracking chest
Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire at protest in Rambukkana
BUP gets New vice-chancellor
Man killed by brother-in-law in Chandpur, One held
Ronaldo to miss Liverpool clash after baby son's death
Regent's Shahed took Tk 1.5cr loan introducing himself as Major
Fakhrul urges national unity for 'restoration' of democracy
BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem
BSEC show caused 15 brokerage houses for unethical practices
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft