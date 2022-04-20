

Brain tumour takes away two Bangladesh cricket gems

Meanwhile Samiur Rahman Sami, former National cricketer and BCB umpire and match referee passed away earlier in the morning. He was 66. Sami was also suffering with brain tumour.

Rubel represented Bangladesh national team in five ODIs but has a rich list-A and first class career, could learn about his brain tumour in March 2019. Current and former national cricketers and BCB officials extended their hand for Rubel.

He went under blade in Mount Elizabeth Hospital under the supervision of Neurosurgeon Dr. Elvin Hongway and returned home after successful surgery.

Samiur Rahman on the contrary, was an accomplished right-arm seamer noted for his ability to swing the ball. He was a member of Bangladesh's first ODI team which played Pakistan in an Asia Cup fixture in 1986 in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka and would appear in one more ODI for Bangladesh. He represented the country in the ICC Trophy tournaments in 1982 and 1986. In the Dhaka League, Samiur Rahman was a prominent name and played for Abahani Krira Chakra, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bangladesh Biman, Kalabagan Krira Chakra, Azad Boys Club and Brothers Union. He represented Barisal District in the National Cricket Championship.

After retiring as a player, Samiur Rahman went on to officiate in 136 first classes, list A and list A T20 matches as a BCB match referee. He also stood as an umpire in 17 first class and 12 list-A games.











