Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:30 AM
Body of Indian national recovered from Dauki River

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Apr 17: The body of an Indian national was recovered from Dauki river at Jaflong in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as truck driver Lestarson Pothao, 35, of Meghalaya state of India.
Police said locals spotted the body floating on the Dauki river at Ballaghat in Jaflong around 11am and alerted the police.
Lestarson Pothao went missing after a road accident on Thursday, said Omar Farooq Morol, inspector (Investigation) of Gowainghat police station.
The body was handed over to Indian police and Indian Border Security Force members on Sunday afternoon after completing legal procedures, he added.



