Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:30 AM
Fisherman injured in tiger attack in Sundarban

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Abu Saleh Akon

BAGERHAT, Apr 17: A fisherman was injured by a Royal Bengal Tiger on the Bhola river in Chandpai Range of the Sundarbans on Sunday morning.
Abu Saleh Akon, 45, son of Amir Ali of Bajikarkhand village in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat district, survived the attack. He has been making his living by fishing in the Sundarbans for almost 30 years.
He is currently undergoing treatment at Mongla Upazila Health Complex.
According to family sources, Abu Saleh and Md Hanif went to catch fish and crabs in the rivers and canals of the Sundarbans when a tiger attacked Abu Saleh while he was netting in Amurbunia area of Bhola river around 8am. At one point, Abu Saleh jumped into the river and the tiger left him and returned to the forest.
Later, Hanif rescued him and rushed him to the Health Complex.
Faisal Hossain Swarna, a doctor at the Health Complex, said there are several marks created by tiger's paws and teeth on the fisherman's body. "But he is out of danger now."
However, Jahangir Alam, Jiudhara station officer of Chandpai range in the eastern part of the Sundarbans, said that Abu Saleh had entered the forest without permission from the Forest Department.
"It was not possible for the Forest Department to provide any assistance to the fisherman as he entered the forest without permission."
Muhammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Eastern Division of the Sundarbans, said the matter is being investigated.
At least 50 fishermen and beekeepers from Sharankhola, Morelganj and Mongla upazilas adjacent to the Sundarbans in Bagerhat got injured in tiger attacks in 20 years. Some have lost their eyes in these attacks.     -UNB


