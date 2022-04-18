

IBBL holds board meeting

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, PhD, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank and some of the directors joined the meeting on virtual platform.

Other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting. A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) was held on Sunday at boardroom in Islami Bank Tower.Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, PhD, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank and some of the directors joined the meeting on virtual platform.Other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.