Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:30 AM
StanChart showcases BD growth story to global investors

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) hosted an International Investors and Lenders Roadshow to help Bangladesh businesses build lasting relationships with leading investment and lending institutions from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.
As part of the roadshow, organised in collaboration with Standard Chartered's regional Financing Solutions and Distributions Team, designated speakers outlined recent business developments, shared outlook for high-potential sectors, and showcased notable success stories in Bangladesh. All the speakers reflected on how despite current challenges, Bangladesh has maintained steady growth while exhibiting high levels of resilience and grit.
StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "As a nation, Bangladesh is at a point of inflection. Stable macroeconomic indicators in conjunction with strong post-pandemic recovery measures have established our nation as one of two Asian economies delivering constant growth - despite current market uncertainties."
He added, "The future is rife with opportunities for growth and transformation. As the only international bank with universal capabilities, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is uniquely positioned to work with local actors, international stakeholders, and the Government to secure LDC graduation by 2026, and begin the journey towards becoming a high-income economy by 2041."
As part of the roadshow, StanChart Commercial & Institutional Banking Corporate Head Client Coverage Managing Director Enamul Huque, shone a light on the lucrative potential of investing in and lending to various sectors, all of which have demonstrated tremendous growth in recent years. These sectors include ready-made garments and textiles; light engineering; pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs); agriculture; power and energy; and the financial sector.
StandChart South Asia Loan Syndicate & Distribution Head Virendra Dhir spoke about the nation's current opportunity spectrum - pointing out that Bangladesh strikes the right balance on the risk reward scale.
Bank's Financial Markets Head and Managing Director Muhit Rahman, reiterated that, as a market, Bangladesh is primed for great success, and is full of exciting new opportunities. He also discussed that the nation's external debt-to-GDP ratio is one of the lowest in the region, providing Bangladesh with sufficient room for external borrowing in foreign currency to support the country's development agenda.
This was the first virtual iteration of Standard Chartered's International Investors and Lenders Roadshow. 121 individuals, representing various lending organisations and institutional investment bodies from the Middle East, Europe and Asia, were present.


