Sabu Shop Ltd expands its business



Sabrina Khatun Sabu

Recently it expanding its business by launching its 3rd showroom. Now, one at Bashundhara Shopping Mall, one at Dhanmondi, and another one is at Mirpur 2 in Dhaka, says a press release.

'Sabu Shop' owner Sabrina Khatun Sabu is a Bangladeshi beauty blogger, a successful female businesswoman.

She established herself as a local distributor of numerous 'skincare' products.

Most of her products were reportedly sourced and imported from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, UK, USA, Dubai etc.

Sabrina Khatun Sabu, CEO of Sabu Shop Ltd is also sole distributor of Boom Collagen Plus in Bangladesh.

It all started with Facebook's newsfeed. She launched a cosmetics company with only 1000 taka as an initial investment after her MBA.

'Sabu Shop Limited,' was founded by her and starting as an unskilled person, now she owns 3 showrooms.

Although it started as a hobby, with the increase in the scope of business, it is only by importing products in accordance with the laws of the country that the "Sabu Shop Limited" has reached the customers. Quality control and respect for the law of the land have always prevailed. There are many businessmen who do not hesitate to choose the wrong way. But "Sabu Shop Limited" is not willing to give any discount in this case.

To her, the most crucial factor was customer demand. She is currently working on these beauty products, as well as handbags, outfits, and jewelry







Sabu Shop Ltd, a retailer beauty shop which sells branded cosmetic and skincare products in BD market through online and retail.Recently it expanding its business by launching its 3rd showroom. Now, one at Bashundhara Shopping Mall, one at Dhanmondi, and another one is at Mirpur 2 in Dhaka, says a press release.'Sabu Shop' owner Sabrina Khatun Sabu is a Bangladeshi beauty blogger, a successful female businesswoman.She established herself as a local distributor of numerous 'skincare' products.Most of her products were reportedly sourced and imported from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, UK, USA, Dubai etc.Sabrina Khatun Sabu, CEO of Sabu Shop Ltd is also sole distributor of Boom Collagen Plus in Bangladesh.It all started with Facebook's newsfeed. She launched a cosmetics company with only 1000 taka as an initial investment after her MBA.'Sabu Shop Limited,' was founded by her and starting as an unskilled person, now she owns 3 showrooms.Although it started as a hobby, with the increase in the scope of business, it is only by importing products in accordance with the laws of the country that the "Sabu Shop Limited" has reached the customers. Quality control and respect for the law of the land have always prevailed. There are many businessmen who do not hesitate to choose the wrong way. But "Sabu Shop Limited" is not willing to give any discount in this case.To her, the most crucial factor was customer demand. She is currently working on these beauty products, as well as handbags, outfits, and jewelry