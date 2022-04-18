Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sabu Shop Ltd expands its business

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Sabrina Khatun Sabu

Sabrina Khatun Sabu

Sabu Shop Ltd, a retailer beauty shop which sells branded cosmetic and skincare products in BD market through online and retail.  
Recently it expanding its business by launching its 3rd showroom. Now, one at Bashundhara Shopping Mall, one at Dhanmondi, and another one is at Mirpur 2 in Dhaka, says a press release.
'Sabu Shop' owner Sabrina Khatun Sabu is a Bangladeshi beauty blogger, a successful female businesswoman.
She established herself as a local distributor of numerous 'skincare' products.
Most of her products were reportedly sourced and imported from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, UK, USA, Dubai etc.
Sabrina Khatun Sabu, CEO of Sabu Shop Ltd is also sole distributor of Boom Collagen Plus in Bangladesh.
It all started with Facebook's newsfeed. She launched a cosmetics company with only 1000 taka as an initial investment after her MBA.
'Sabu Shop Limited,' was founded by her and starting as an unskilled person, now she owns 3 showrooms.
Although it started as a hobby, with the increase in the scope of business, it is only by importing products in accordance with the laws of the country that the "Sabu Shop Limited" has reached the customers. Quality control and respect for the law of the land have always prevailed. There are many businessmen who do not hesitate to choose the wrong way. But "Sabu Shop Limited" is not willing to give any discount in this case.
To her, the most crucial factor was customer demand. She is currently working on these beauty products, as well as handbags, outfits, and jewelry


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
StanChart showcases BD growth story to global investors
Sabu Shop Ltd expands its business
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
India's chip manufacturing push timely amid global supply disruptions
Exporters want green signal for commercial cultivation of King Prawn
Despite BB instruction, banks are shy of capital market investment
Tatas give Air India new management structure


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft