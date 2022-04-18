Video
Tatas give Air India new management structure

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

NEW DELHI, April 17: Within three months of taking over Air India, the new owner - Tata Group - has now given the Maharaja a new management structure and reversed the steep pandemic-time pay cuts that take employees closer to their good old salaries.
Tata Sons senior VP Nipun Aggarwal - who played a crucial role in acquiring AI - has been made the accountable manager and chief commercial officer.
Suresh Dutt Tripathi, who was VP (HR) at Tata Steel from 2012 to 2021, will now be AI's chief human resource officer. Tata Digital's head of technology and a former TCS hand, Satya Ramaswami, will be the chief digital and technology officer.
And another ex-TCS Rajesh Dogra will be head of customer experience. "The new appointees will exercise the powers of functional / departmental heads as per delegation of authority. We wish them all the very best in their new role," Chandrasekaran's order on "organisational changes at AI says" issued Thursday said.
Veteran pilot Captain R S Sandhu will remain chief of operations and Vinod Hejmadi has been reappointed as chief financial officer.    TNN


