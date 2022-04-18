US should restore BD and India’s GSP status

The U.S. Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, launched in 1975, was designed to promote economic development and diversification among developing countries by encouraging their exports to the United States. Under the GSP, eligible products enter duty-free. As of January 2021, 119 developing countries were beneficiaries of the program.

Bangladesh and India are not current beneficiaries of the U.S. GSP. Although members of the program since 1985 and 1975, respectively, Bangladesh was denied access in 2013 and India in 2019. The United States should consider restoring GSP status for both countries for its own benefit as much as theirs.

India is a critical, long-term partner for the United States. Theirs is a multidimensional and deep partnership, reiterated by the United States in its February Indo-Pacific Strategy document. Bangladesh, meanwhile, is now the second-largest economy in South Asia. It sits at the junction of South Asia and East Asia, exercises growing clout in its neighborhood, and has been recognized by the United States as important for its Indo-Pacific strategy.

Both India and Bangladesh are still home to millions of people in poverty. Trade is a very effective means to address this. That is the reason both countries used to be part of the GSP program. It is also why several other regions-including the European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada, South Korea, and others-have similar GSP programs.

Bangladesh was denied access to the GSP in June 2013 based on its failure to meet obligations relating to worker rights. The action was taken in the wake of two major apparel industry tragedies in 2012 and 2013, which killed 112 workers and 1,132 workers, respectively. Thereafter, the industry has taken significant steps to improve worker safety and working conditions, most visible in successive accords on health, fire, and building safety, and it deserves to be rewarded with GSP reinstatement, even as improvement in worker rights, such as freedom of association, remains a work in progress.

The economic costs for the United States-even accepting the mercantilist view that imports are a cost-will be low. The U.S. GSP is a minor consideration in the export performance of India and Bangladesh, as explained below.

For Bangladesh, the math is even simpler. By far, its biggest export is ready-made garments, accounting for 86 percent of its global goods exports. Since garments are not eligible for GSP treatment, the GSP barely made a dent. It accounted for only 0.7 percent of its exports to the United States in 2012, the year before its GSP access was denied. Assuming the same 0.7 percent share for 2021 and an average tariff of 3 percent, Bangladesh's total exports to the United States may have declined by less than $2 million in 2021. Its total exports, like India's, were buoyant, increasing from $4.3 billion (market share of 0.22 percent) in 2010 to $8.3 billion (market share of 0.29 percent) in 2021.

The Trump administration removed India from GSP eligibility effective June 5, 2019, for "failure to provide equitable and reasonable market access." Although India has seen an upward movement in protectionism in recent years, it is hard to escape the conclusion that its GSP revocation had more to do with the Trump administration's insistence on reciprocity with trading partners, irrespective of the latter's average income. The fear was that then-U.S. President Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed "tariff man" who had called out India as a "tariff king," was just looking for an excuse to raise duties on India to pressure it to reduce its own duties.

Despite being the biggest beneficiary of the GSP scheme (until 2018), only 11.7 percent of India's goods that were exported to the United States, worth $6.3 billion in 2018, qualified for GSP status. The GSP excludes "import-sensitive" goods from duty-free status, including most textiles and apparel products that form an important share of exports for many developing countries. GSP imports include gold necklaces, travel bags of synthetic fibers, handbags, organic chemicals, vehicles and parts, precious metal jewelry, etc.

The government of India, in a press release, stated that the GSP concessions amounted to "duty reduction of only USD 190 million per annum," which implies an average tariff of around 3 percent on India's GSP-qualified exports instead of the zero GSP tariff. In any case, even without the benefit of the GSP, India's total exports have continued to steadily increase as a share of U.S. imports, from 1.5 percent in 2010 to 2.1 percent in 2018 and further to 2.6 percent or, in absolute terms, $73.3 billion, in 2021. Foreign Policy (Magazine)





