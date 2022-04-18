Business Events

Business Events

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) Retail Finance Head Khurshed Alam and Rangs Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohammod Hamdur Rahaman Simon, flanked by their company colleagues, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of respective firms in Dhaka recently. Under this MoU, customers of LBF will enjoy special discount on vehicle price, spare parts and servicing from Rangs Limited.3International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) Managing Director Md Mashiur Rahman along with senior management team and other colleagues celebrates Pohela Boishakh 1429 held at its corporate Head Office, Dhaka recently to be acquainted itself with the Bengali Culture.