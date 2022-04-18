BD, Maldives arbitrators sign deal for cooperation



State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak pose with hosts and organisers after visiting the factory of Symphony, one of the country's leading mobile manufacturers, at Ashulia in Savar on Saturday.

The Parties have agreed to establish a framework for the two organisations to work together towards the promotion of arbitration as a means for the peaceful settlement of international disputes, says a press release.

Pursuant to the MoU, the Parties will be able to exchange information and publications of mutual interest in the field of commercial arbitration and organise Seminars, Symposia, Workshops, Conferences, Awareness and Training programmes relating to ADR.

During the Online Signing Ceremony, the MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of BIAC, Kaiser A. Chowdhury and the Chief Executive Officer of MIAC, Ms. Mamdhooha Ali on behalf of their respective organisations. Ms. Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager,. Asif S. Bhuiyan, Assistant Counsel and Ms. Nuzhat Kamal, Assistant Counsel from BIAC and Ms. Aminath Raya Ali, Legal Counsel and Ms. Mansha Abdulla Salih, Legal Counsel from MIAC were present.







