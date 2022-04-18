Islamabad got record $2.8b remittances in March

KARACHI, April 15: Overseas Pakistanis sent a record $23 billion in remittances in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, while the inflows of $2.8bn in March alone were also historic.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday this ($2.8bn) is the highest-ever monthly level for workers' remittances. In terms of growth, remittances increased 28.3 per cent month-on-month and 3.2pc year-on-year in March.

The record increase in remittances has partially reduced the burden of the rising current account deficit which reached $12bn in the first 8 months of FY22.

The PTI government had targeted over $30bn in remittances in 2021-22, which looks possible as the higher inflows in the last quarter of the current fiscal year are expected. Dawn



















